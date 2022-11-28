Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) vs. Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Financial Analysis

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Crexendo pays out -13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -9.72% -1.54% -1.33% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Crexendo and Koninklijke KPN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $28.09 million 1.72 -$2.44 million ($0.15) -14.13 Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 1.74 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crexendo and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Koninklijke KPN 0 1 7 1 3.00

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. Koninklijke KPN has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Crexendo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

