Critical Analysis: Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) vs. P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Covalon Technologies and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies 87.25% -13.17% -10.99% P3 Health Partners -25.23% -604.64% -57.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Covalon Technologies and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 2.83 $18.58 million $0.51 3.42 P3 Health Partners $637.36 million 0.34 -$156.48 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats P3 Health Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

