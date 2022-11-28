Critical Contrast: Genpact (NYSE:G) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 7.76% 23.73% 9.02% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $4.02 billion 2.04 $369.45 million $1.78 25.11 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Genpact and Freight Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Genpact has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genpact and Freight Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 3 2 0 2.40 Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genpact currently has a consensus price target of $52.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Freight Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 621.39%. Given Freight Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Genpact.

Summary

Genpact beats Freight Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting. It also provides finance and accounting services, which include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. In addition, the company provides supply chain advisory services, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, and master data management; and sales and commercial services, including campaign, order, and dispute management, lead generation, pricing, and promotion optimization. Further, it offers IT services, which comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

