CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.21 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

