CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

CSL Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.12. 51,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. CSL has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

