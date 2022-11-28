Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.83. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dada Nexus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

