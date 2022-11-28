Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.83. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 105 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dada Nexus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.