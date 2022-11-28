Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of DIFTY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments, condominiums, and office buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

