Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

NYSE DHR traded down $5.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

