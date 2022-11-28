DeepOnion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68.33 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $68.33 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00118705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00224952 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00050886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00059719 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,761,699 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

