Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 295701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$31.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.30 million.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

