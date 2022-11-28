Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €68.50 ($69.90) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 3.0 %

ETR DHER opened at €40.45 ($41.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a fifty-two week high of €123.60 ($126.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a PE ratio of -9.04.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

