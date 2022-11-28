DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 313.1% from the October 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DENSO Trading Down 1.0 %
DNZOY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,542. DENSO has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.
About DENSO
