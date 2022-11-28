Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DSNY remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.08. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

