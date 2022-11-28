Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DSNY remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.08. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
