Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $217.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.04.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.49 on Monday, reaching $173.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.32. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in FedEx by 26.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 19.1% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

