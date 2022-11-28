Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,149,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CSX by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CSX by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 354,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 93,734 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CSX by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

