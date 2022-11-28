Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.
CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.
CSX Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,149,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CSX by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CSX by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 354,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 93,734 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CSX by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
