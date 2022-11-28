Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.08).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,091 ($24.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,951.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,039.19. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,427.87. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

In other news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($473.54). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Insiders have bought a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $377,047 in the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

