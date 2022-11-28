Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.08).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,091 ($24.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,951.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,039.19. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,427.87. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99).

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In other news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($473.54). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Insiders have bought a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $377,047 in the last three months.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.