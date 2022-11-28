Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 830 ($9.81) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.35) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 981.25 ($11.60).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 803.50 ($9.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,826.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 744.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 794.55. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($11.35).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 21.20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.22), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($46,788.93). Insiders have purchased a total of 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,440 over the last ninety days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

