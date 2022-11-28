Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($11.82) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.54) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,025 ($12.12) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,097 ($12.97).

United Utilities Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,064.50 ($12.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 945.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.78. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 15.17 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -518.07%.

In related news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,287.69).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

