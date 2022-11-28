Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Down to $149.32

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $149.32, but opened at $143.57. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $143.95, with a volume of 9,924 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.