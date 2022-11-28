DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in November

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

DIC Asset Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DDCCF remained flat at $8.14 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDCCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.50 ($9.79) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Baader Bank cut DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on DIC Asset from €20.50 ($21.13) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

