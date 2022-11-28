DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank lowered DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on DIC Asset from €20.50 ($20.92) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DDCCF remained flat at $8.14 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.