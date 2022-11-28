DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $129.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.37.
Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
