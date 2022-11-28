DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $129.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.37.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

