DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Hits $114.69 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $114.69 million and $3.46 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,181.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00467373 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023558 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00118587 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00835555 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00680082 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006171 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00257748 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,832,596,114 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
