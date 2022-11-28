Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,201.54

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $4,201.54 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00013150 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.68 or 0.07692014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00483099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.81 or 0.29384374 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.68063285 USD and is up 68.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,932.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

