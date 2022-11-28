Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 6.5% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $23,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 136,873 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,728 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,713,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,977. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.