Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1,320.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151,095 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.58% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,801,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,311. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

