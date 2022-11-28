Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,322,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $835.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 481.23%. Analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

