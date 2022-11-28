Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $30.04

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $30.73. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 40,944 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

