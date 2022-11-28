Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.62. 21,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,141. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

