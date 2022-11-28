Dodge & Cox Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,586,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,192,414 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 5.14% of Williams Companies worth $1,953,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,544. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.