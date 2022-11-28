Dodge & Cox Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,260,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 6.06% of State Street worth $1,372,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

