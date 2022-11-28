Dodge & Cox Has $536.81 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28,420.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.66% of PayPal worth $536,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 305,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,236. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

