Dodge & Cox Has $615.36 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,591,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 1.01% of NetEase worth $615,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 18.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of NetEase by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,998,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NTES traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.10. 39,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,613. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

