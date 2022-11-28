Dodge & Cox Has $965.92 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 10.38% of Elanco Animal Health worth $965,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. 89,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

