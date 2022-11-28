Dodge & Cox Increases Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.78% of Honda Motor worth $1,147,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $610,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.7% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 215,706 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

