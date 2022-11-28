Dodge & Cox Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,594,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 559,700 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.01% of Suncor Energy worth $1,458,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,761,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $114,120,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of SU traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.51. 176,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

