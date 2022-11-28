Dodge & Cox Purchases 37,015 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.6% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 2.26% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,289,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 135.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.05. 20,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,173,172 shares of company stock worth $104,939,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.