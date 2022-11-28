Dodge & Cox Sells 11,507,899 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,242,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,507,899 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up 2.2% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,231,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $33.98. 54,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.69) to GBX 1,500 ($17.74) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.