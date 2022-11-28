Dodge & Cox Sells 216,712 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,258,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,712 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $767,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.18. 2,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,368. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

