Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Truist Financial Analysts

Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.13.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $151.33 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

