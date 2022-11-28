Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 672,266 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.62% of Dominion Energy worth $412,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 795,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,949,000 after purchasing an additional 163,742 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on D. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

