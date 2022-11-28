Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Major Shareholder Sells $644,141.68 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 387,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,228. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.34.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Domo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 91,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

