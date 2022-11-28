dYdX (DYDX) Price Down 7.6% This Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00010155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $91.94 million and $69.01 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,204.28 or 0.07396395 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00483905 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.34 or 0.29433425 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.