East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

ERES traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 4,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,851. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 194,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 148,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 545,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

