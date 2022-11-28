Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,473. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $14.13.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.0371 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
