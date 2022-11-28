Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,473. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.0371 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 107,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

