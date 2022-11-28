Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Down 97.0% in November

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Ebang International Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of EBON stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,842. Ebang International has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ebang International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ebang International by 81.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 383,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ebang International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

