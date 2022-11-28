eCash Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, eCash has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $547.08 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,246.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.00678267 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00256105 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00056802 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000718 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,237,998,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
