Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) vs. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgio and Helbiz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million 1.53 -$54.76 million ($0.50) -3.00 Helbiz $12.83 million 0.89 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.10

Edgio has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helbiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -27.17% -16.61% -8.55% Helbiz -549.94% N/A -213.42%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Edgio and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Edgio and Helbiz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 3 0 1 2.50 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgio currently has a consensus price target of $3.04, suggesting a potential upside of 102.67%. Given Edgio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Helbiz.

Risk and Volatility

Edgio has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Helbiz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgio beats Helbiz on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

