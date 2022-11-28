Efinity Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.99 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $48.99 million and $2.18 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,672,399 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

