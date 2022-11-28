Elastos Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.05 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Elastos has a total market cap of $22.05 million and approximately $650,500.98 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elastos has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00006602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.